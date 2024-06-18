The PS5’s Photo Mode for Alan Wake 2 Hints at a Few Surprises

These days, most significant releases come with some kind of photography feature, so it’s difficult to recall a time before photo modes. Some developers don’t always prioritize letting players take pictures, so this feature is added later. A recent update that is currently available brings Photo Mode to the critically acclaimed Alan Wake 2.

As shown in the trailer above, you can be quite creative with your photos and add some really eye-catching overlays, borders, and filters. As seen in the video, Remedy truly lets you use your imagination with different colors and lighting props. We always love photo modes, where you can position different lights in the scene.

With the release of the excellent Night Springs add-on and the long-awaited physical version, these have been momentous weeks for Alan Wake 2. The Lakehouse, another DLC, will be released in the future. But will you be fiddling with Photo Mode in Alan Wake 2 in the interim? It’s true that this game is incredibly beautiful.