Discover a vast selection of over 2,000 discounted PS5 and PS4 games in the latest sale on the PS Store

Sony has once again updated the PS Store with a fresh sale, this time featuring the Planet of the Discounts promotion. The PS5 and PS4 deals are now available, featuring some highly acclaimed titles from the past year or so. Presenting a curated collection of top-notch options:

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: £28.99 / $24.99

The Last of Us: Part I: £43.39 / $39.89

Grounded: £23.09 / $27.99

Persona 3 Reload: £41.99 / $48.99

Unicorn Overlord: £41.24 / $44.99

Lies of P Deluxe Edition: £41.99 / $48.99

Sonic Superstars: £27.49 / $29.99

Additionally, you have the opportunity to acquire all the DLC packs for Fallout 4 at significantly discounted rates. These PS5 and PS4 offers will remain available until June 6th, 2024. To access a comprehensive list of over 2,000 deals, simply click on the provided link. Are there any items that catch your interest? Feel free to share your shopping list in the comments section.