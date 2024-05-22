Check out Fallout for the first time in Fortnite on PS5, PS4, and Xbox One

A teaser image for the game’s new season and a copyright warning from Zenimax in a recent trailer both confirm that Fallout will be coming to Fortnite. Here’s an exclusive sneak peek at the T-60 Power Armor, possibly obtainable through the Battle Pass or the Item Store.

Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel. pic.twitter.com/x3IEwZOxtU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2024

Epic Games is prolonging the anticipation for the upcoming season of its Battle Royale game, but eventually, the content will be revealed on May 24th. Secrets can only be kept for so long. What are your expectations for the Fallout collaboration? Make sure to grab plenty of RadAway recovery items in the comments section below.