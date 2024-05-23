At the moment, Epic Games might be Sony’s most significant partner

While it is known that Sony has made significant financial investments in Epic Games over the years, it is evident that the business values its collaboration with the Fortnite creator highly. The Japanese behemoth mentioned the creator of the Unreal Engine several times in a range of media during its Corporate Strategy Meeting.

Unreal Engine 5 is undoubtedly going to be the de facto game creation engine for the majority of developers this generation, but Sony Pictures is also utilizing the technology to create novel and inventive movie production setups, some of which enable it to create “virtual stages” for actors to perform on.

Sony has invested billions of dollars in the American company, so it may come as no surprise that it will eventually increase its stakes. Naturally, Tencent, a massive Chinese company, owns a 40% stake in Epic Games, and earlier this year, Disney purchased a $1.5 billion stake in the company. These two investors are not the only ones funding the company.