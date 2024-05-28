Heist Shooter Fairgame$ is poised to deliver an exceptional multiplayer experience for PS5 and PC

With its first project, Fairgame$, Haven Studios, a Canadian first-party studio founded by Assassin’s Creed veteran Jade Raymond and quickly accepted into the PS Studios family, is making progress toward creating a top-notch multiplayer game. As per a job listing for the upcoming heist shooter, they are in search of a “self-expression producer.” Candidates will have the opportunity to collaborate with the Live Operations Producer and Economic Designer in order to provide players with top-notch customization options.

Similar to Arrowhead’s highly successful shooter Helldivers 2, the team based in Montreal has been given the challenge of developing a live service game that can keep players engaged for an extended period. Sony is clearly very interested in the money that popular games like Fortnite and Genshin Impact bring in.

“We have achieved remarkable progress in a relatively short period of time, all thanks to the exceptional contributions of our talented and passionate team,” states the job listing from Haven Studios. We have fostered a culture at Haven that is rooted in kindness, adaptability, and courage, which in turn unleashes creativity. The upcoming PlayStation exclusive is set to offer a high-quality multiplayer experience, featuring a dynamic and ever-changing world that emphasizes freedom, excitement, and fun. Players can expect to be captivated and immersed in this game for years to come.