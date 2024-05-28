New content is coming to the PS5 and PS4 anime fighter Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

Without a doubt, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga and anime shows in the world right now. That’s why it’s so disappointing that the first try at a video game adaptation by Bandai Namco and Byking was a disaster. There are a lot of anime arena brawlers, but some are good, like Demon Slayer. The Cursed Clash, on the other hand, was just a messy, shallow cash grab.

The Japanese maker isn’t giving up, though. A pretty big update for the game is set to come out on May 30. Mai Zen’in and Momo Nishinomiya will be the first two characters you can play as for free, along with a few extra maps and clothes. After this, three more free characters will be added.

If you want to spend more money on the game or were unfortunate enough to get the Deluxe Edition, a new scenario called Hidden Inventory/PPremature Death will be released later this week. It will also come with three new premium characters: Satoru Gojo (student), Suguru Geto (student), and Toji Fushiguro. There will also be a lot of different color and clothing options for each.

But there’s been no word on any real changes to the game itself, which felt rough when it first came out. You know that we thought Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash was bad. “Its shallow and unsatisfactory combat system fails to capture the balletic brilliance of the anime and manga’s stunning battles, and its disjointed single-player campaign is not likely to be enjoyable by longtime fans of the franchise or people who are thinking about becoming fans.”