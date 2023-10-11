Nintendo Switch will get Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash “coming soon”

Update:The PlayStation Blog may have revealed Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash’s release date. It should arrive on February 2, 2024 (thanks, Gematsu).
Original article: Jujutsu Kaisen fans may be interested in a new 2 vs. 2 action arena fighting game. Bandai Namco says Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will be “coming soon” to Nintendo Switch and other platforms. The anime’s Season 2 premieres on July 6.
“Jujustu Kaisen Cursed Clash features over fifteen characters in high-impact 2 vs. 2 Cursed Technique Battles!”
Weekly Shonen Jump serialized Gege Akutami’s action-packed supernatural series. Here’s Crunchyroll’s explanation of the series’ premise:
“Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.”