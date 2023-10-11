Nintendo Switch will get Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash “coming soon”

Update:The PlayStation Blog may have revealed Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash’s release date. It should arrive on February 2, 2024 (thanks, Gematsu).

Original article: Jujutsu Kaisen fans may be interested in a new 2 vs. 2 action arena fighting game. Bandai Namco says Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will be “coming soon” to Nintendo Switch and other platforms. The anime’s Season 2 premieres on July 6.

“Jujustu Kaisen Cursed Clash features over fifteen characters in high-impact 2 vs. 2 Cursed Technique Battles!”

Weekly Shonen Jump serialized Gege Akutami’s action-packed supernatural series. Here’s Crunchyroll’s explanation of the series’ premise: