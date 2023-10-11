Home » NEWS » New key art and 7th anniversary announcement from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Jacob Chambers October 11, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 turns seven this month, and Bandai Namco may have something special planned.

A new “surprise” key art was posted on the Dragon Ball website. A little about it:

“Goku and the avatar are both charging up a Kamehameha, and behind them we can see Trunks with a focused expression on his face and the Supreme Kai of Time!”

The page then teases a later reveal:

“What could this new illustration mean…?! Stay tuned for more information!”

Xenoverse 2’s ‘Hero of Justice’ DLC earlier this year promoted Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and added Orange Piccolo and other surprises.

 

