Digital Eclipse’s ‘Wizardry’ Dungeon Remake Hits Switch in May

Digital Eclipse has officially announced that their highly anticipated 3D remake of SirTech’s Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is set to release on the Nintendo Switch on May 23rd, 2024.
Released through Early Access on Steam in September 2023, this game is a complete modernized remake of the beloved 1981 classic for the Apple II. This groundbreaking game served as a pioneer in the realm of party-based dungeon crawlers, leaving a lasting impact on the gaming industry. Its influence can be seen in iconic titles such as Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Dark Souls.
The level of effort put into this game by Digital Eclipse is truly impressive. It’s clear that they have made significant improvements when comparing the original footage or screenshots. This is just another instance of the team’s dedication to preserving and revitalizing classic games from the past. Before diving in, let’s take a closer look at the key features:
- The game now boasts stunning new graphics and animations, thanks to the implementation of the powerful Unreal Engine. It’s a significant upgrade from its previous rudimentary visuals
- Players have the freedom to customize their gameplay experience with a range of user-selectable options. These options include popular features from the console editions of the game, ensuring that players can tailor the game to their liking. Players also have the option to forgo any new additions and experience the original, more challenging gameplay
A comprehensive in-game Bestiary that meticulously documents crucial details about adversaries as they are encountered
The musical soundtrack from composer Winifred Philips is a true delight, immersing players in a lush and captivating experience. It features some beloved themes from Wizardry history that are sure to please fans
The interface is designed to be controller-friendly, allowing for seamless navigation and quick combat choices with just a single button
- The game has been fully localized into English, Japanese, French, Spanish, Italian, and German