Monster Hunter Stories Switch Pre-Order Bonuses: A Capcom Reminder

For those who may have overlooked it, Capcom has announced the upcoming release of a remastered edition of Monster Hunter Stories for the Nintendo Switch in June.

The game has also released a reminder regarding its pre-order bonuses. By pre-ordering this title from the Switch eShop before June 14, 2024, players will receive exclusive “King” and “Queen” outfits for the Felyne Navirou. Allow me to provide you with a brief overview:

Pre-order Monster Hunter Stories now on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC to get the "King" & "Queen" outfits for Navirou! See you at launch on June 14! #MHStories Switch: https://t.co/5RGHyIOrwu

PS: https://t.co/UirQYyPGZx

PC: https://t.co/AjbMT8D45E pic.twitter.com/oUIUoIjaIL — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 25, 2024

Players who are dedicated to Monster Hunter can unlock a special outfit for Navirou by having save data for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on their system. By completing certain tasks, players will have the opportunity to obtain the exclusive “Mahana Rider” outfit.

If you’re interested in physical copies of the game for the Switch, you can find more information in our previous story.