Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ ‘Isabelle’ first 4 figures statue revealed, sneak peek

Jacob Chambers April 25, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Update #2: First 4 Figures has recently provided a glimpse of its upcoming Isabelle figure. Expect to find this on store shelves come fall 2024. Pre-orders will be available starting next week, specifically on May 2nd, 2024.

Update #1 First 4 Figures has provided a sneak peek by unveiling a silhouette. Pre-orders will be available starting on May 2nd, 2024

Original: First 4 Figures is renowned for its expertise in crafting exquisite video game figurines, and keeping up with its tradition, it is currently hinting at its upcoming Nintendo-themed masterpiece.

This PVC statue of Isabelle from Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes in two different versions. Pre-orders for the highly anticipated release will be available starting May 2nd, 2024. As an added bonus, those who sign up early will receive a $10 discount.

We currently do not have any screenshots or pricing details for this game. However, we will keep you updated as soon as we have more information. Isabelle has been previously released as a figurine by Nintendo’s amiibo line and other companies such as Good Smile and its Nendoroid line.

