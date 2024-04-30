Stellar Blade aimed to incorporate real brands, such as Pepsi, into its collectible cans

In Stellar Blade, players will find a plethora of things to uncover, with the primary focus being on collecting cans. While venturing through the immersive world of the PS5 console exclusive, you’ll come across a wide variety of items, from refreshing iced coffee to fizzy soda. Unfortunately, none of these brands are real, as Korean developer Shift Up was unable to secure a partnership with a well-known manufacturer like Pepsi or Coca-Cola.

“We attempted to, but unfortunately, no brands were willing to collaborate with us. As a result, we had to develop all of them in-house,” director Hyung-Tae Kim revealed to Game Informer. We also sought the advice of a can packaging design specialist. We hired that individual to create designs that would give them an authentic appearance. In the future, it would be fantastic to see a collaboration with an actual brand come to fruition. We have a particular interest in Pepsi, which has caught our attention.

In the full game, players will have the opportunity to find a grand total of 49 cans. For those seeking a little extra guidance, our comprehensive All Cans Locations guide will reveal the exact whereabouts of each and every one. Uncovering all of them grants you access to special attire for Eve. Additionally, you have the option to peruse your assortment of cans, courtesy of a display thoughtfully crafted by Lily near the Tetrapod.