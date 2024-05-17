PS5 Boxing Sim Undisputed will dominate the boxing video game scene starting from October 11th

We’ve been covering the boxing sim Undisputed for quite a while now, but the developer, Steel City Interactive, has been hard at work behind the scenes. The highly anticipated sports game is finally set to make its debut on the PS5, with an official release date of October 11th. The new trailer above is sure to get you excited for what appears to be one of the most impressive sports games of this generation.

For years now, the UK studio has been making grand promises. Boasting an impressive lineup of licensed boxers, this game features a star-studded roster that includes the likes of Tyson Fury, Muhammad Ali, Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk, and many others. The gameplay in this release appears to be truly groundbreaking. It introduces a ground-breaking footwork animation system and a stamina mechanic that takes the player’s heart rate into account. These features promise to deliver a unique and immersive gaming experience. The visual presentation of this has always been absolutely stunning.

Pre-orders are currently available on the PS Store, offering the exclusive 1993 version of Roy Jones Jr. as a reward. The Deluxe WBC Edition also offers a plethora of extra content, featuring younger versions of boxing legends Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, and Muhammad Ali. In our opinion, this game appears to be quite impressive. If it lives up to its potential, it has the potential to be one of the top sports games available for purchase on the PS5.