Square Enix has recently announced a new name for their Creative Business Unit 3

Square Enix is currently in the midst of a restructuring process, resulting in layoffs in the US and Europe. The company is taking proactive measures as it gears up for a multiplatform push. In a move that seems to be a direct response to feedback, the Japanese publisher has decided to rename one of its top development studios. This particular division, led by Naoki Yoshida, is responsible for the incredibly popular MMO Final Fantasy XIV as well as the recent single-player adventure Final Fantasy XVI. Square Enix has decided to rebrand the lackluster Creative Business Unit III as Creative Studio III, seemingly clinging to Roman numerals for dear life.

The logo still showcases the iconic phoenix design, while the redesign introduces a striking new font that may allude to Yoshida’s unique game design philosophy. Targeted DDoS attacks hit Final Fantasy XIV servers, causing connectivity issues and interfering with players’ ability to complete daily quests. However, Yoshida has shared some exciting news about the upcoming Dawntrail expansion. He mentions that graphical enhancements will breathe new life into NPCs, giving them more realistic and expressive eyes.

Creative Business Unit 3 is now Creative Studio 3! #FF14 #FF16 Here is the new logo! Same Phoenix design but with new text! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t6THreYMCY — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) May 16, 2024

