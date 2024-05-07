Final Fantasy 14 servers have been hit by a series of relentless DDoS attacks, prompting Square Enix to launch an investigation into the matter

Final Fantasy XIV, the beloved MMO from Square Enix, is currently under attack from a relentless DDoS assault. Players should brace themselves for potential login and connection issues, as the publisher/developer has cautioned. These issues are expected to persist until they are effectively resolved.

According to a recent blog post by Squeenix, the attack commenced at approximately 6 a.m. on March 6 and seems to be continuing at the time of writing. Players may encounter issues with logging in, sending/accessing data, or experiencing random disconnections from servers located in Japan, North America, Europe, or Oceania.

On the FFXIV subreddit, the community is finding ways to occupy themselves while waiting to get back into the game. They enthusiastically share stories about losing progress due to connection issues (most likely this person), and morale appears to be relatively positive at the moment. It’s uncertain how long the outages will persist, but we can only hope that Yoshi-P is diligently working to resolve the issue.

Have you experienced any personal impact from the ongoing DDoS attacks that have been causing issues with Final Fantasy XIV’s servers? How are you occupying yourself until you can venture back into the world of Eorzea? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.