Reports suggest that the upcoming installment of Tomb Raider will feature an expansive open world and take place in the vibrant setting of India

There’s an intriguing rumor making its way through the grapevine about the upcoming Tomb Raider game. Apparently, Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games are teaming up to deliver an expansive open-world adventure set against the captivating backdrop of India. The traversal methods in this upcoming adventure will include a motorcycle and parachute, promising an expansive and thrilling experience for Lara Croft.

According to thevscooper on Twitter (thanks, PSU), who has a solid reputation for such matters (though mainly in the realm of films and TV), it is claimed that the game will be set in northern India. The story will revolve around Lara’s journey to discover ancient ruins and artifacts from the era of King Ashoka.

According to the viewer’s subsequent tweets, it is claimed that the story will take place in the aftermath of a natural disaster. In addition, Lara will have to compete against “The Society of Raiders,” a group of rival treasure hunters who claim to be Croft’s inspiration but have no official affiliation with her. These hunters have their own set of beliefs and goals that are in direct opposition to Lara’s.

Next TOMB RAIDER game will be fully open world and set in India Featuring vast sceneries, free use of the motorcycle, parachute, and common Lara's traversal methods to unrestrictedly navigate across a big map and its challenges

