The director of Hi-Fi Rush is “emotional” as Xbox fires the praised Tango Gameworks team

Tango Gameworks, the developer of Hi-Fi Rush, released a final update this week as a farewell gift before permanently shutting down. The update addresses a variety of insignificant glitches on the PS5 and will serve as the ultimate title update, as Xbox has made the decision to terminate the renowned Japanese developer. The Shinji Mikami-founded studio, which operates under the parent company Bethesda, has released a number of well-regarded games, including The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo.

“It is extremely disheartening to see this in writing,” expressed creative director John Johanas regarding the final update of the release. It has been seven days since the news, but emotionally, it feels like an infinite amount of time. Despite its limited scope, we can anticipate the forthcoming release of the physical edition. To all those who provided us with support, you are all exceptional individuals.

Those who wish to demonstrate their support for Tango Gameworks and their fondness for Hi-Fi Rush can consider acquiring a physical edition of the highly acclaimed rhythm action game from Limited Run Games. The fact that a well-known Microsoft game is finally available in physical stores thanks to a small independent publisher after its developer shut down is typical of the current era. However, this presents a final chance for an exceptional team to end on a positive note.