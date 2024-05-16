Famous sci-fi flight simulator for the PS1 G-Police PS Plus Premium is coming to PS5 and PS4

With the start of Sony’s PS Plus Premium emulation on May 21, the famous flight combat game G-Police from Psygnosis will be available on PS5 and PS4. In a Blade Runner-inspired futuristic world, the game first came out in 1997 and puts you in charge of a VTOL. Even though it got mostly negative reviews when it came out, it’s still one of the most memorable first-party games for Sony’s first console.

This is how all of PlayStation’s emulators work these days: they all have uprendering, video filters, rewind, and quick saves. There will almost certainly be trophies to unlock as well, since these days almost all re-released first-party classics come with a set of gongs.

Extreme Sports 2Xtreme, a sequel with rollerblading, skateboarding, cycling, and snowboarding, will come out at the same time. In fact, it’s the follow-up to ESPN Extreme Games, which is probably not being ported because of licensing issues. The British company Team17 also produces Worms Pinball, a rebranded version of Addiction Pinball, for subscribers.