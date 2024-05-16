Why do you think Ubisoft makes you connect to the internet in order to install its big games?

It looks like Wuthering Waves will be big soon. Asian countries are giving the new gacha a huge boost with bus liveries, subway station takeovers, and huge banners. In the west, the game just got a new name: Times Square. This must have cost developer Kuro a huge amount of money for marketing purposes. Thirty million people have signed up to play the free-to-play game before it comes out next week, on May 22nd.

However, there is a slight drawback – it has not been announced for release on the PS5 yet, which is where a significant portion of the audience for rival developer HoYoverse’s games can be found. During the GDC conference, the developer from Hong Kong shared that they have plans to release a PlayStation version of their game. However, they mentioned that it will require some time before it becomes a reality.

In an interview with The Loadout, Lennon Li, an overseas marketing specialist, confirmed that there is a plan to release the game on console, but it is still a work in progress. It was previously mentioned at Unreal Fest Shanghai that the PS5 version would incorporate the same graphical settings as Ultra on PC. This suggests that the development of the port is well underway.

We have a surprise for you—an unforgettable moment as Wuthering Waves makes a special appearance in Times Square.

Good night (or good morning/good afternoon), Rovers. #WutheringWaves #WakingofaWorld pic.twitter.com/yltYwGafpP — Wuthering Waves (@Wuthering_Waves) May 12, 2024

One of the difficulties faced by Kuro is that gachas are most enjoyable when experienced right from the beginning. Starting later than others means constantly playing catch-up with limited-time banners. It appears that Zenless Zone Zero is set to be released in July, which means Wuthering Waves will face a challenge in converting players who are already hooked on HoYoverse’s holy trinity. Hopefully, the port won’t keep us waiting for too long.