A potential PS2 emulator seems to be on the horizon for both the PS5 and PS5

There is some exciting news on the horizon, as Gematsu has discovered that a new PS2 emulator may soon be available for both the PS5 and PS4. Sony has been steadily releasing PS1 and PSP titles on the PS Store through its PS Plus Premium subscription. These releases come with video filters, quick save, and rewind features.

It appears that the PS Store has recently added a listing for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, hinting at the possibility of support for the PS2. The game’s product listing attests to the fact that it will have all of the features mentioned earlier. Pandemic Studios created it in 2002. The listing states that this title has been converted from the PS2 version to the PS4 and PS5 consoles, offering newly added features. The release date for the port is set for June 11th.

The release of PS2 titles on PS4 by Sony was met with disappointment due to the subpar emulation and absence of the mentioned additional features. This seems to be the beginning of a new endeavor, with the potential for more beloved games to be adapted for the latest consoles from the Japanese company. Do you have any specific games in mind that you would like to see emulated? Please provide your feedback in the comments section.