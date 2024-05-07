Get ready for the upcoming Tetris 99 event in Endless Ocean! Brace yourself for an exclusive sneak peek at what’s in store

Update: Check out Nintendo’s latest Tetris 99 x Endless Ocean: Luminous Maximus Cup event in the video above. The event is set to begin later this week, on May 10th, and will continue until May 13th. Nintendo is currently offering a selection of Endless Ocean-themed icons.

Original article: Endless Ocean: Luminous has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch today, and to add to the anticipation, Nintendo is hosting a series of exciting crossover events.

Up first is a unique Tetris 99 Maximus Cup event that will be available from May 10th to May 13th. Players will have the opportunity to unlock a unique theme that draws inspiration from the new game. Here’s some additional information from the official PR:

“Yes, that’s right – Endless Ocean™ Luminous for the Nintendo Switch™ system is taking a giant stride into Tetris 99 for the 40th MAXIMUS CUP! Plumb the depths of the Line-Clearing, rival-dunking Tetris challenge alongside 98 other players*, each looking to buoy themselves with their strategy and skill. Can you float your way to the top of the rankings?”

The #Tetris99 40th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 5/10 at 12:00am PT to 5/13 at 11:59pm PT! Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by #EndlessOceanLuminous! @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/jdCAYSMMnn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 2, 2024

Furthermore, Nintendo is offering Switch Online users the opportunity to acquire a selection of fresh themed icons. The first wave can be redeemed using Platinum Points until May 8th. The event will continue with a second, third, and fourth wave, concluding on May 29th.

You can now redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #EndlessOceanLuminous, available until 5/29 at 6pm PT. Icon elements will be refreshed each week. #NintendoSwitchOnline #MissionsAndRewards Learn more: https://t.co/rGZoSVfqPG pic.twitter.com/4LRPJqouGp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 2, 2024

If you’re interested in delving deeper into this latest installment of the series, feel free to explore our review here on Nintendo Life, along with our review round-up. Although our expectations were high for this latest release, it unfortunately didn’t offer much beyond its soothing atmosphere.