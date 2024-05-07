‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ Reviews Welcome Sequel To Roguelike Hit Hades Into Early Access

Following an unexpected reveal at The Game Awards in 2022, the highly anticipated sequel to Hades has officially entered its early access phase.

Although currently limited to PC, many fans of Supergiant’s original roguelike are eagerly anticipating news about a potential console release in the future.

According to the developer’s official website, they have stated that the early access phase is projected to continue until at least the end of 2024, with plans for a console platform release afterwards.

“We do not have a release date set for the completed Hades II v1.0, and expect to be in Early Access at least through the end of 2024. We expect for Hades II to eventually be available for PC, Mac, and console platforms (though cannot confirm which platforms yet).”

Hades II has made an impressive debut on PC, garnering a “overwhelmingly positive” rating from Steam users. The title has received high praise from critics as well.

Hades II can be enjoyed without any prior knowledge of the existing game, but it does have numerous connections to the original title. Allow me to delve into the intriguing backstory of the highly anticipated sequel:

“In the role of Melinoë, the immortal Princess of the Underworld, players will embark on a captivating journey through a vast and immersive mythic realm. Armed with the formidable power of Olympus, you will face off against the formidable forces of the Titans, experiencing a rich and dynamic narrative that evolves with each triumph and setback you encounter.” Prepare yourself for a thrilling adventure filled with new locations, challenging obstacles, innovative upgrade systems, and unexpected surprises. Get ready to explore the ever-changing Underworld over and over again. “Similar to Zagreus, Melinoë is not an original character, but rather draws inspiration from an ancient Underworld deity believed to be connected to Hades.” The limited ancient mythology surrounding her intrigued us, compelling us to delve into her narrative and familial ties, thereby broadening our understanding of the Underworld.

As of now, there hasn’t been any official console announcement for Hades II. However, we can remain hopeful that its release is imminent.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of experiencing the original Hades title, you can easily acquire it from the eShop. In our review here on Nintendo Life, we gave it a remarkable score, deeming it a must-have for all Switch owners.