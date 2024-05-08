Home » NEWS » The release date for Gundam Breaker 4 in August has been unveiled through a comical trailer that is sure to entertain

The release date for Gundam Breaker 4 in August has been unveiled through a comical trailer that is sure to entertain

Jacob Chambers May 8, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Gundam Breaker 4, which was announced in February, has now been given an official release date. The action game, in which players construct their own potentially eccentric mobile suits, will be released for both PS5 and PS4 on August 29th. The aforementioned trailer introduces the mentioned date, and we highly recommend watching it solely for the exceptionally comical voiceover. The intentions behind Bandai Namco’s decision with this particular product are unclear, although it can be acknowledged that it is, at the very least, memorable.

Gundam Breaker 4 is anticipated to restore the series to its previous level of excellence, in contrast to the unfortunate release of New Gundam Breaker in 2018. However, it will require minimal effort for this new installment to surpass its truly abysmal predecessor.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Sony encourages you to assist your fellow gamers by providing community game assistance

Sony aims to recruit PS5 gamers to assist their peers in challenging situations by requesting ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security