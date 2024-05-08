The release date for Gundam Breaker 4 in August has been unveiled through a comical trailer that is sure to entertain

Gundam Breaker 4, which was announced in February, has now been given an official release date. The action game, in which players construct their own potentially eccentric mobile suits, will be released for both PS5 and PS4 on August 29th. The aforementioned trailer introduces the mentioned date, and we highly recommend watching it solely for the exceptionally comical voiceover. The intentions behind Bandai Namco’s decision with this particular product are unclear, although it can be acknowledged that it is, at the very least, memorable.

Gundam Breaker 4 is anticipated to restore the series to its previous level of excellence, in contrast to the unfortunate release of New Gundam Breaker in 2018. However, it will require minimal effort for this new installment to surpass its truly abysmal predecessor.