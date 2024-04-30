Help is all you need to play this cute co-op game made by PixelJunk

It’s always exciting to see what Q-Games, the developer behind PixelJunk Eden 2, has in store for us. While we eagerly await the PlayStation port, it’s great to know that they are keeping themselves occupied with other projects. Let’s focus on the intriguing new co-op game All You Need Is Help instead of the zen gardening platformer, which we are eagerly anticipating’s release.

The game features a delightful cast of characters, each with their own unique abilities, as players navigate through a variety of grid-based challenges. The objective of each stage is for all players to collaborate and complete a pattern outlined on the ground. However, it seems that players will encounter a number of challenges in each level, adding an extra layer of complexity to their cooperative puzzle-solving adventure.

In the announcement trailer, players are presented with various challenges, such as lowering barriers, strategically moving blocks, and finding the perfect solution for everyone involved. The game doesn’t appear to offer a significant challenge, but its delightful visuals and enjoyable unlockable customization options suggest that difficulty was never the primary focus.

This game seems to be an excellent choice for cooperative play, suitable for players of all ages to enjoy with their friends and family. All You Need Is Help is set to release on the highly anticipated PS5 in the fall of 2024. Are you eagerly anticipating this game? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.