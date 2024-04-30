Season 12 of Sea of Thieves is out today, along with a PS5 version

Today is a significant day for Sea of Thieves as it reaches new platforms with a PS5 release. Season 12 content brings exciting new additions for players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Additionally, developer Rare makes its debut on a PlayStation console. Early-access players have had the opportunity to put the PS5 version through its paces over the past five days. However, with the release of the standard edition, the floodgates are now open for everyone to dive in.

In our Sea of Thieves PS5 review, we can’t help but commend the seamless transition this game has made to Sony’s current-gen console, much like its predecessors Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Grounded on Xbox. With a solid 9/10 rating, we hailed this game as one of the most accessible live service games available. This is especially impressive considering it’s now in its 12th season of content.

Season 12 introduces an array of fresh weaponry, additional means of traversal, and an assortment of useful tools. Introducing some exciting additions to your arsenal: the double-barrel pistol and throwing knives. Are you planning to join in today? We would greatly appreciate your feedback in the comments section.