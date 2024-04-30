Rise of the Ronin for the PS5 is surpassing the sales of the Nioh series

Koei Tecmo has provided a concise sales update for the recent PS5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin, stating that the game’s sales have exceeded those of the Nioh series. Without providing specific statistics, the article mentions that the game is highly regarded by players and that the company is now focusing on its long-term growth.

Rise of the Ronin has only managed to achieve noteworthy sales figures in Japan, despite being released on the same day as Dragon’s Dogma 2. Despite its initial success, the game has recently slipped out of the top 10 physical sales charts in the UK after maintaining a strong position since its launch. Although the game received mixed reviews from critics, it has managed to strike a chord with its playerbase as Team Ninja takes the Nioh formula and adapts it into an open world with a more accessible setting.

The game has received a Metacritic rating of 76 based on 123 reviews, and our own Rise of the Ronin PS5 review gave it a 6/10. “The open world design feels outdated and the narrative becomes repetitive, leaving the combat, a hallmark of Team Ninja, to salvage the experience.” The title is brought to an acceptable level, and with its Bonds system and culture clash, it creates an experience that one could potentially enjoy.

