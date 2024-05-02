The long-awaited update for Contra: Operation Galuga has finally arrived on the Switch! Get ready to dive into the action with these exciting patch notes

Original article: Konami and WayForward have just revealed that an exciting update is in the works for Contra: Operation Galuga on the Switch. The latest patch has been released today on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Steam, but unfortunately, Switch players will have to wait a bit longer for its arrival.

We don’t have an exact release date for the Switch version at the moment, but we do have some details about what it will include. This time, the focus is on addressing a forced quit error, game freezes, and music bugs. Additionally, the development team has made several adjustments to most of the stages in an effort to enhance the overall experience.

We have compiled the complete patch notes for you to peruse below. They were shared on Twitter, so you can easily access them all in one place.

Contra: Operation Galuga Update (“Coming Soon” to Switch)

Notice of Update and Fixes

Forced quit error

Game freeze after stage clear

Music bug fix

Stage 1

Fixed cutscenes

Stage 2

Cutscene replay on continue

Stage 3

Enemy animations

Hit detection in boss battles

Stage 4

Respawn position in certain areas

Progression halt under certain conditions

Stage 6

Unable to progress during boss battle

Hit detection of the boss battle

Boss attack animation

Hit detection of flamethrower trap

Stage 7

Unable to progress with certain characters

Stage 8

Fixed cutscenes

Charge animation of mid-boss

Unable to progress on certain difficulty levels when contested

Processing rematch after game over in boss battles

Acid rise levelling logic

Fixes for weapon processing

Charge Spread

Homing bean

Counter (Overload)

Barrage (Overload)

Arcade Mode

Weapon pod energy stocks between stages

Challenge Mode

Bugs when retrying the run

Other fixes

Improvement of overall stability

BGM stops on certain difficulty stages

Character hit detection while crouching

Unable to operate when using certain perks

Respawn causing player to fall into terrains

Positioning of enemies appearing from the ground

Process when restarting after game over

Other minor bug fixes

Hopefully, the release for the Switch won’t keep us waiting for too long. In our assessment, it is evident that the game would greatly benefit from additional refinement prior to its release. The presence of technical glitches significantly diminishes the potential enjoyment that could otherwise be derived from the experience.