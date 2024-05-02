Princess Peach: It’s time to shine! The top-selling game for the Nintendo Switch in March 2024 in the United States was

The Switch continues to release new games every month, even as it approaches the end of its lifespan. Circana (formerly NPD) has just released its March 2024 sales data for the US market, giving us a glimpse into Nintendo’s performance this year.

Princess Peach: Showtime! has been brought to our attention by Mat Piscatella, the executive director and video game industry analyst at Circana. This game dominated the sales charts for the month on the Switch. In the rankings, Unicorn Overlord by Atlus secured the second position, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe maintained its hold on the third spot. Mario vs. Donkey Kong also slipped down to fifth place when compared to the previous month.

In March 2024, Dragon’s Dogma 2 emerged as the top-selling game across all platforms, captivating players with its captivating gameplay and immersive world. Helldivers 2 slipped to second place, while MLB: The Show 24 made its debut in third. In the rankings, Princess Peach secured the sixth position, while Unicorn Overlord claimed the eighth spot. Additionally, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe made its appearance in the game.

Piscatella has also given an update on hardware sales in the US. Spending on the Switch experienced a decline when compared to the previous year, and hardware spending in the first quarter of 2024 was lower than the previous year.

“February video game hardware spending fell 32% when compared to a year ago, to $391 million. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Switch spending each declined a minimum of 30% year-on-year. Hardware spending finished the first quarter down 24% versus the first quarter of 2023. “PlayStation 5 led the hardware market in unit and dollar sales during both March and the first quarter. Nintendo Switch once again finished 2nd in unit sales across both time periods while Xbox Series ranked 2nd in dollars.”

If you haven’t experienced the wonders of Princess Peach: Showtime! If you haven’t tried it on the Switch yet, you have the option to download a demo from the eShop or read our review. Continuing its reign at the top of the Japanese charts for several consecutive weeks, this latest sales update is a testament to the game’s undeniable popularity.