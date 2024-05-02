Endless Ocean is released on the Nintendo Switch today, featuring NSO icons and a new Tetris 99 event

Endless Ocean: Luminous has been released on the Nintendo Switch today, and in order to generate anticipation, Nintendo is organizing several crossover events.

The first event is a unique Tetris 99 Maximus Cup that will take place from May 10th to May 13th. During this period, players will have the opportunity to acquire a unique theme that draws inspiration from the new game. Here is more information that the official public relations department has provided:

“Yes, that’s right – Endless Ocean™ Luminous for the Nintendo Switch™ system is taking a giant stride into Tetris 99 for the 40th MAXIMUS CUP! Plumb the depths of the Line-Clearing, rival-dunking Tetris challenge alongside 98 other players*, each looking to buoy themselves with their strategy and skill. Can you float your way to the top of the rankings?”

The #Tetris99 40th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 5/10 at 12:00am PT to 5/13 at 11:59pm PT! Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by #EndlessOceanLuminous! @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/jdCAYSMMnn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 2, 2024

Furthermore, Nintendo is offering Switch Online users the opportunity to acquire new themed icons. The opportunity to exchange the initial batch can be availed of using Platinum Points starting immediately until May 8th. Subsequently, there will be a second, third, and fourth wave, culminating on the 29th of May.

You can now redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #EndlessOceanLuminous, available until 5/29 at 6pm PT. Icon elements will be refreshed each week. #NintendoSwitchOnline #MissionsAndRewards Learn more: https://t.co/rGZoSVfqPG pic.twitter.com/4LRPJqouGp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 2, 2024

If you are interested in learning more about the most recent addition to this series, you can read our review on Nintendo Life and also our review compilation. Although we had optimistic expectations for this new addition, it lacked substance beyond its soothing atmosphere.