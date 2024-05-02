Reports suggest that Take-Two is closing down the developers behind OlliOlli and Kerbal Space Program 2

There has been a significant surge in job losses within the games industry this year, and it appears that this unfortunate trend will persist as Bloomberg has reported the closure of two more studios.

As per the information obtained by Bloomberg, Take-Two Interactive Software has made the decision to close down the Private Division and its London-based subsidiary Roll7 (known for games like OlliOlli and Rollerdrome), as well as Intercept Games, the developer of Kerbal Space Program 2, located in Seattle.

“The first outfit is London-based Roll7, developer of the action game Rollerdrome, according to a note to staff. Take-Two plans to close the studio and will offer severance agreements to its staff. “The other is Seattle-based Intercept Games, maker of the space flight simulation game Kerbal Space Program 2, according to a notice filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department Monday. The notice revealed that Take-Two plans to close an office in Seattle and cut 70 jobs, or roughly the number of people who worked for Intercept Games.”

As per the vice president for communications at Take-Two, Kerbal Space Program 2 will continue to receive updates.

This recent wave of job cuts is part of a larger trend observed throughout the year, which includes significant downsizing at companies like Microsoft and Sony as well as the cancellation of projects within smaller teams.