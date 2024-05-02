Home » NEWS » The Star Wars: Rebel Adventure update for LEGO Fortnite has been announced

Jacob Chambers May 2, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

In a thrilling twist for fans, LEGO Fortnite has announced an exciting collaboration with Star Wars for its upcoming update, just in time for the May 4th celebrations. Get ready for an epic adventure that combines the best of both worlds!

Get ready to embark on an epic adventure as you step into the LEGO Fortnite world. In this exciting update, you’ll have the chance to join the Rebellion or the Galactic Empire. Your mission? To aid the rebels in their fight for survival and assist them in constructing their village. Brace yourself for an immersive experience like no other!

“Help the Rebels survive by building up the Rebel Village and using tools like Lightsabers, DL-44 Blasters, and Thermal Detonators to deal with any foes you may encounter.”

As part of this event, you can also get your hands on the LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure, which offers a range of free and premium rewards that draw inspiration from Tatooine. And if that’s not enough, there’s even a special bundle called the “Mos Eisley Blue Milk Bar Bundle” to add to the excitement.

 

