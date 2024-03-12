Fans of Fortnite can’t believe how much the new LEGO buildings cost in the PS5 and PS4 Item Shop

The game Fortnite has grown a lot in the past few months, and it’s now pretty much its own platform. But since brand-new features like the Rock Band-inspired Fortnite Festival and the arcade racing game Rocket Racing have been added, some fans are unhappy with how much the new microtransactions cost. Next up is LEGO Fortnite.

Epic Games has been very kind by giving away free LEGO versions of thousands of the game’s skins. Now, the company is releasing kits that you can use to make your block towns look better. These are the Durr Burger Bundle, which costs 2,000 V-Bucks, and the Beachside Boulevard Bundle, which costs 1,900 V-Bucks.

To give you an idea of how much that costs, each pack costs about 13 to 18 pounds, and there are some vouchers left over. Each bundle comes with a couple of buildings and some other LEGO-style decorations. There’s a lot here, but the prices are completely ridiculous when you can buy the whole Battle Pass for half the price of one of these packages.

It’s clear that Epic Games isn’t just relying on skins to make money for Fortnite right now; the amount of money being spent on it is crazy. But it seems like it’s really pushing the limits of what it can charge lately. It did make some changes to the prices of Rocket Racing’s skins, but it’s still clear that this is becoming a very expensive hobby. The only good thing about it is that almost all of the microtransactions are optional.