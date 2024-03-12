Home » NEWS » Live service was canceled Supposedly, a Spider-Man PS5 game shows up

Jacob Chambers March 12, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

A trailer for a game called Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Great Web has been shared online. It shows what looks like an online version of Insomniac Games’ superhero series that you can play live. The gameplay looks a lot like the studio’s single-player games, but the big difference is that you can play Being Greater Together with up to four friends.

Based on the clip, the action would have had a Spider-Verse feel to it since you’d be fighting bad guys in different versions of New York City. We’re not going to post the trailer here because we think it came out as part of the hack against Insomniac Games. If you want to see it, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding it, though. The simplicity of this concept indicates that it is still in its infancy and is far from being complete.

Recently, co-op superhero games haven’t been doing so well. Both Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League didn’t live up to the hype. We think a Spider-Man co-op game could work pretty well, but it would need a lot of different things to keep people interested. We’re not sure if this trailer has enough meat for a live service to last for a long time.

 

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

