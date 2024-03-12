TopSpin 2K25 aims for a Career Grand Slam on April 26 on PS5, PS4, and PC

For a long time, this author has been looking forward to the release of TopSpin 2K25. On April 26, it will finally come out, and it will have all four fully licensed Grand Slams. So, in MyCAREER mode, you can play in all of tennis’s biggest events, like the Aussie Open, the French Open, the US Open, and, of course, Wimbledon. That’s a great deal of tennis!

You’ll also be able to play in a number of other famous games, such as the current Indian Wells. There will be 48 courts in the game, 15 of which are based on real places. When it comes out, there will be over 24 playable pros, such as current stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Frances Tiafoe, as well as sports legends like Roger Federer and Serena Williams (who will be on the cover).

John McEnroe will host a training game called TopSpin Academy. You can test your MyPLAYER both offline on the World Tour and online on the 2K Tour, which will let players from all platforms play together.

As of today, pre-orders will all come with the Wilson Nightfall Bundle, Night-Time Majors, and the Under the Lights pack, which has different clothes for Serena Williams and Roger Federer. The Deluxe Edition will also come with a bunch of extra outfits, a MyPLAYER Boost, and 1,700 VC. The leveling system will be the same controversial one from NBA 2K24.

The Grand Slam Edition, on the other hand, will have all of these things plus the All Access Pass, which gives you eight extra cosmetic items and six Premium Center Court Pass Seasons after the game comes out. We’ll know more about the Premium Center Court Pass Seasons when they go live, but they sound a lot like Battle Passes to us.

Last week, we got to play the game for real, and you can read our TopSpin 2K25 PS5 peek by clicking on the link.