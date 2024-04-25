NEW Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Update: Prince Zuko of Avatar Fights

A fresh update for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has made its way onto the Switch. Although the patch may not offer a significant number of bug fixes, there is a new fighter available for those who have the Season Pass.

Indeed, the latest addition to the roster of fighters in the game is none other than Prince Zuko from Avatar. Players who have the game’s Season Pass now have the opportunity to experience this Fire Bender character in the usual way, or they can opt to acquire him individually for £5.99 / $6.99.

Zuko delivers a powerful punch, making him an excellent choice for players who enjoy intense close-range combat. However, his special moves also provide opportunities for a more strategic, long-distance approach. For those interested, Zuko’s move summary can be found in the video below.

Zuko is joining Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 on April 24th! Check out all of his unique moves in his breakdown video below!#NASB2 pic.twitter.com/CdgwwqJk1N — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) April 22, 2024

This update also introduced several adjustments and modifications to the brawler. We’ve gathered the complete patch notes for you to peruse below. They were shared on the official Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl website.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 ver. 1.8 (released April 24, 2024)

NEW CHARACTER ADDED: ZUKO!

Fixed Get Up In Place state for Gertie, Angry Beavers and April match the length of the other characters.

Fixed a slowdown animation problem for Rebound state after Grab Hold.

Fixed Visualization options in Training.

BALANCE CHANGES

REN & STIMPY

Fixed hitbox priority on Charge Air Up so Sweetspot does come out first instead of last.

KORRA

Fixed a visual issue on the Grab Hold VFX.

NIGEL

Fixed an issue where Nigel would clip on the ground during his Charge Air Down animation.

MR. KRABS