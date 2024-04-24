Four years after its cancellation, Deliver Us The Moon is making its long-awaited debut on the Nintendo Switch

Wired Productions and KeokeN Interactive have exciting news for sci-fi fans: Deliver Us the Moon is set to land on the Nintendo Switch later this year. Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience!

If you’re familiar with the name, it’s probably because Deliver Us the Moon was first revealed for the Nintendo hybrid console in 2020. Regrettably, the port was cancelled not long after the game’s release on Xbox One and PS4. The publisher attributed this decision to the “industry-wide stresses that have been felt by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

But now, it has made a triumphant return!

Deliver Us the Moon invites players to embark on a thrilling journey through the vastness of space, assuming the role of a solitary astronaut with the weighty responsibility of rescuing humanity from the brink of annihilation. This game seems to offer a plethora of enjoyable elements, such as the challenge of managing oxygen levels, navigating hazardous environments, and exploring the awe-inspiring expanse of space. Quite lighthearted, indeed.

For a comprehensive overview of the game’s features and a visual glimpse into its world, head over to the Deliver Us the Moon website. There, you’ll find detailed information and captivating screenshots to pique your interest.

BE AN ASTRONAUT – Launch a rocket from Earth, journey through the WSA space station and explore the open lunar landscape with weightless freedom – by foot, rover or monorail SUIT UP WITH SPACE AGE TECH – With the ASE drone as your sole companion, utilise the greatest technology mankind has to offer from new age space-suits, cutting lasers, rockets and robot arms CRACK THE CODE – Overcome obstacles, dangers blocking your path and uncover the secrets of the past by using various tools and all of your wits to solve intricate puzzles

Deliver Us the Moon made its debut on Steam in 2019 and has garnered a considerable number of ‘Very Positive’ reviews since then. In 2020, Push Square thoroughly enjoyed the PS4 port and gave it a solid 8/10 in their review.

We currently do not have an exact release date for this game on the Nintendo Switch. However, we will closely monitor any updates and announcements in the upcoming months.