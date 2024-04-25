Garry’s Mod Removes “All Nintendo Related Stuff From Steam Workshop”

The developers of the 2006 physics sandbox game Garry’s Mod recently announced that they will be removing all items related to Nintendo from the game’s workshop.

According to a post on the Steam news hub, it is stated that the takedowns are directly attributed to Nintendo.

“Some of you may have noticed that certain Nintendo related workshop items have recently been taken down. This is not a mistake, the takedowns came from Nintendo.”

The notice acknowledges the decision and emphasizes the ongoing nature of the content removal process, considering the extensive 20-year backlog of uploads.

“If you want to help us by deleting your Nintendo related uploads and never uploading them again, that would help us a lot.”

Predictably, the game’s community has expressed their dissatisfaction with this news, and there are speculations that Nintendo may not be directly involved and that it could potentially be the work of a malicious individual.