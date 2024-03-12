Home » NEWS » Stellar Blade developer Shift Up is making moves to secure funding as it plans to go public

Stellar Blade developer Shift Up is making moves to secure funding as it plans to go public

Jacob Chambers March 12, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Even though Shift Up is about to release Stellar Blade, a game that will only be available on the PS5, the company already has Nike: Goddess of Victory, a sexy third-person shooter, in its back pocket. So, it’s not a surprise that it’s about to get a lot of money because it wants to go public on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The company put in an application on March 5th. After selling its public shares, it is estimated to be worth more than ₩3 trillion, which is about $2.3 billion. That’s actually about $2.3 billion with a “B.” You didn’t read any of the numbers wrong. Analysts think that the company will get a lot of attention because of how popular its previous gacha is and how the future Stellar Blade will be.

It’s crazy that Shift Up has only been around since 2013, a little over ten years. Sensor Tower says that Nike: Goddess of Victory regularly has the highest sales. This has led the Chinese giant Tencent to invest in the game multiple times. The future looks very bright for Shift Up as a whole, as long as Stellar Blade gets good reviews.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

TopSpin 2K25 aims for a Career Grand Slam on April 26 on PS5, PS4, and PC

For a long time, this author has been looking forward to the release of TopSpin ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security