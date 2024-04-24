The producer of Sonic’s third movie claims that it draws heavily from Sonic Adventure 2

According to the movie’s producer, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie will draw heavily from Sonic Adventure 2.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Toby Ascher, the producer of the Sonic 3 movie, shared his insights on the upcoming film. According to Ascher, this highly anticipated installment promises to be an epic and enjoyable cinematic experience. He also revealed that the movie draws inspiration from Sonic Adventure 2, a beloved game that first graced the Dreamcast console in 2001.

It’s not unexpected, considering that Shadow the Hedgehog, who was introduced in the same game, was hinted at at the end of the second movie. Ascher also noted that the third movie is incredibly thrilling and holds great promise within this cinematic universe. It is clear that the core team drew inspiration from the beloved games of their youth.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Keanu Reeves, known for his roles in Cyberpunk 2077 and John Wick, has been chosen to lend his voice to the character Shadow the Hedgehog. The inclusion of Crush 40’s iconic Sonic Adventure 2 song ‘Live and Learn’ in the third movie installment has been officially confirmed.

What do you think of the Sonic movie’s incorporation of elements from the second Sonic Adventure game? Have you had the chance to play this title on Dreamcast or try out Adventure 2: Battle on GameCube? We would greatly appreciate your feedback in the comments section.