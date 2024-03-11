Persona 3 Reload’s Episode Aigis DLC faced challenges during development and was ultimately removed from the base game

Episode Aigis, the upcoming paid expansion for Persona 3 Reload set to release in September, was initially planned to be part of the remake. According to a Famitsu interview with producer Kazuhisa Wada that Persona Central translated, the team had to give up its goals due to difficulties with the development cycle.

“We aimed to incorporate the concluding arc from the initial drafts of P3R because we believed it was crucial for the Persona 3 remake,” Wada explains. Given the circumstances, numerous challenges had to be tackled to bring the remake to life, starting from the beginning of the main P3R project. Consequently, we had to discontinue the remake of Episode Aigis.”

Atlus has revisited the project and planned it as a paid DLC—wwhat has changed? “Deep down, I couldn’t just give up on it, so even while developing the main story, I kept searching for ways to make it happen,” Wada admits. He mentions that, due to the support from fans of Persona 3 Reload, the team ultimately decided to move forward with the expansion.

Additionally, the company managed to appoint Yu Hashizume as the director of Episode Aigis, a task that seemed unattainable during Remake’s main development phase.

It’s undeniable that skepticism will loom large over all of this, particularly considering Atlus’ track record of debatable choices that affect consumers. Currently, this statement is the official update from the producer at Reload. Episode Aigis was initially planned for inclusion, then removed, and later reconsidered for release as DLC (pricing details are still unknown).

What are your thoughts on this? Excited for Episode Aigis, or moving on from Persona 3 Reload? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.