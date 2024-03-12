Akuma Ends the First Year of the Great Street Fighter 6 on PS5, PS4, and

Capcom has put out the first trailer for Akuma, the planned DLC character for Street Fighter 6. There isn’t a release date for the new competitor yet, but he will finish the Year 1 Pass for Capcom’s well-reviewed brawler, which means that new DLC teases will come after. A press statement says, “Stay tuned later this year for exciting news about Year 2 content and maybe even some fun events coming to the Battle Hub.”

There isn’t a lot to learn from this first trailer, but we do like how the famous character looks, with his long white hair braided into a mane around his nose. We expect gaming demos to come next, but for now, enjoy this welcome introduction to the rival who is coming back.