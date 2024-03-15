Potential leaks suggest that Valorant may be making its way to the Nintendo Switch

According to a recent datamine of Riot Games’ highly acclaimed free-to-play shooter Valorant, there have been some intriguing references discovered that may suggest a potential release on the Nintendo Switch.

Speculation has arisen regarding the possibility of a Nintendo version of the game being developed. There are alternative theories that propose the possibility of game-specific controller support. In addition, the game includes references to crossplay, and there are also indications of potential versions for Linux and the Steam Deck. PC Focus first discovered this on social media.

The highly anticipated team-based FPS Valorant made its grand entrance on PC in 2020, taking inspiration from renowned titles such as Valve’s Counter-Strike and Blizzard’s Overwatch series. It’s important to note that there hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding its release on the Switch. As of now, it’s simply an intriguing discovery.

There have been recent job listings for Valorant that hint at the possibility of Riot expanding the game to different consoles down the line. Allow me to present you with an official description of the title:

“Blend your style and experience on a global, competitive stage. You have 13 rounds to attack and defend your side using sharp gunplay and tactical abilities. And, with one life per-round, you’ll need to think faster than your opponent if you want to survive. Take on foes across Competitive and Unranked modes as well as Deathmatch and Spike Rush.”

Riot has released several smaller-scale games on the Switch, including Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, which became available on the eShop last month. The company also laid off 530 employees worldwide earlier this year.