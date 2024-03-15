Home » NEWS » Update on launch issues for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

Update on launch issues for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

Jacob Chambers March 15, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Numerous online issues have hampered the recent release of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, as many players have undoubtedly noticed.

Aspyr, the developer, has recently issued a statement on its forums regarding the network infrastructure. They have acknowledged the occurrence of “critical errors” and are actively working to resolve these issues. Below is the complete statement:

We’d like to thank the Battlefront community for their overwhelming support and feedback for the STAR WARS™ Battlefront Classic Collection release.

At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser.

Since launch, we’ve been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilized to prevent further outages.

Please continue to report bugs, errors, or unexpected behaviors to our support team via our Request Form

The Aspyr Team

It’s great to see that players are being encouraged to report bugs and any other errors or problems they come across.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Live service was canceled Supposedly, a Spider-Man PS5 game shows up

A trailer for a game called Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Great Web has been shared online. ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security