Update on launch issues for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

Numerous online issues have hampered the recent release of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, as many players have undoubtedly noticed.

Aspyr, the developer, has recently issued a statement on its forums regarding the network infrastructure. They have acknowledged the occurrence of “critical errors” and are actively working to resolve these issues. Below is the complete statement:

We’d like to thank the Battlefront community for their overwhelming support and feedback for the STAR WARS™ Battlefront Classic Collection release. At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser. Since launch, we’ve been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilized to prevent further outages. Please continue to report bugs, errors, or unexpected behaviors to our support team via our Request Form The Aspyr Team

It’s great to see that players are being encouraged to report bugs and any other errors or problems they come across.