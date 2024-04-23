New update for Unicorn Overlord on the way! Check out the patch notes below

Vanillaware and Atlus have confirmed that a patch for Unicorn Overlord is on the way. This patch will fix some bugs and make the tactical RPG better (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

For PS5 and PS4, the Ver. 1.04 patch is now available. However, Nintendo has yet to approve the Switch version. Let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long for it to go live. In the meantime, let’s see what’s in store (Google translated):

Bug Fixes

fixed a bug that could occur under certain conditions.



Additional functions

We have added a function to select units by unit in the unit list.

We have added items that can be set as an option.

so that you can try again about the stage that appears if you meet certain conditions.



Function improvement

We have improved the display information on unit organization and battle screens.

We have improved the sorting function on various screens.

We have adjusted the parameter change when equipped with multiple weapons and shields upwards.

In addition, we improved the system and the operation’s stability.

Unicorn Overlord came out last month, on March 8, 2024, and got good reviews. We gave it a score of 9/10 and liked how deep and rich the gameplay was, how beautiful the graphics and music were, how great the characters were, and more.