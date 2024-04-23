Home » NEWS » It seems that Nintendo had a particular interest in making Samus Aran’s Fortnite skin exclusive to the Switch

It seems that Nintendo had a particular interest in making Samus Aran’s Fortnite skin exclusive to the Switch

Jacob Chambers April 23, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

For quite some time, it has been widely speculated that the Fortnite developer has expressed interest in collaborating with Nintendo. Recently, leaked internal documents have surfaced, shedding light on Epic Games’ potential plans to incorporate Samus Aran from the beloved Metroid series.

In a recent interview with Game File, Donald Mustard, the former chief creative officer of Epic, shared an interesting tidbit. It seems that Epic had discussions with Nintendo regarding the possibility of including Samus as a Fortnite skin. However, Nintendo expressed their desire to keep Samus exclusive to the Switch. Here’s a snippet of his commentary:

Epic’s former CCO: “They [Nintendo] got really hung up on their characters showing up on platforms that weren’t their platforms…They would be thrilled to have Nintendo characters in Fortnite, but just only if it’s on their platform.”

Regrettably, negotiations came to a halt afterwards because Epic insisted on maintaining a consistent Fortnite experience across all platforms, regardless of the screen or device being used. Furthermore, the skins for Master Chief and Kratos were readily accessible to all players.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

The latest system update for the Nintendo Switch, version 18.0.1, has been released

Nintendo has released the second software update for the Switch in 2024. This one brings ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security