The latest system update for the Nintendo Switch, version 18.0.1, has been released

Nintendo has released the second software update for the Switch in 2024. This one brings the system up to Version 18.0.1.
This new update fixes some problems with wifi access points and makes the system more stable as usual to make the whole experience better. The company’s main support page has the full patch notes, which you can see below:
Ver. 18.0.1 (Released April 22, 2024)
- I fixed an issue where some wireless access points cannot be found when setting up a new wireless network.
- If you’re unable to update to Version 18.0.1 because of the issue, temporarily change the security settings for your wireless network to use only “WPA2 (AES)” so you can connect wirelessly to download and install the system update.
- After updating to Version 18.0.1, restore your network’s security settings to its previous settings.
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.