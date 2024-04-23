The latest system update for the Nintendo Switch, version 18.0.1, has been released

Nintendo has released the second software update for the Switch in 2024. This one brings the system up to Version 18.0.1.

This new update fixes some problems with wifi access points and makes the system more stable as usual to make the whole experience better. The company’s main support page has the full patch notes, which you can see below:

Ver. 18.0.1 (Released April 22, 2024)