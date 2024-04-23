Home » NEWS » The latest system update for the Nintendo Switch, version 18.0.1, has been released

The latest system update for the Nintendo Switch, version 18.0.1, has been released

Jacob Chambers April 23, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has released the second software update for the Switch in 2024. This one brings the system up to Version 18.0.1.

This new update fixes some problems with wifi access points and makes the system more stable as usual to make the whole experience better. The company’s main support page has the full patch notes, which you can see below:

Ver. 18.0.1 (Released April 22, 2024)

  • I fixed an issue where some wireless access points cannot be found when setting up a new wireless network.
    • If you’re unable to update to Version 18.0.1 because of the issue, temporarily change the security settings for your wireless network to use only “WPA2 (AES)” so you can connect wirelessly to download and install the system update.
    • After updating to Version 18.0.1, restore your network’s security settings to its previous settings.
  • General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

It seems that Nintendo had a particular interest in making Samus Aran’s Fortnite skin exclusive to the Switch

For quite some time, it has been widely speculated that the Fortnite developer has expressed ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security