Eighting is currently developing a brand new fighting game based on the popular anime series, Hunter x Hunter

Update #2: The latest announcement from Bushiroad Games reveals the confirmed character line-up for the highly anticipated EVO Japan 2024 demo. There will be a total of six playable fighters in the game, featuring Gon, Killua, Leorio, Kurapika, Hisoka, and Chairman Netero (PR Times via Siliconera). Mark your calendars for the upcoming EVO Japan event, taking place from April 27th to 29th, 2024.

Update: Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact has been confirmed for release on the Nintendo Switch, according to Eighting and Bushiroad Games. This exciting news was reported by Gematsu.

Unfortunately, there haven’t been any fresh updates regarding the highly anticipated fighting game. However, enthusiasts will have the opportunity to get their hands on it at EVO Japan 2024, an exciting event happening in Tokyo from April 27th to 29th.

Original article: Hunter x Hunter fans will be thrilled to hear that a new fighting game based on the popular manga and anime series is in the works. Developed by Eighting and published by Bushiroad Games, this upcoming game is sure to deliver an exciting and immersive experience for players. The game is officially called Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact.

The platforms and release date have not been disclosed at this time. The nature of the fighting game remains uncertain, but the sight of Gon, Netero, and Leorio preparing for battle is quite intriguing.

If you’re not acquainted with this shonen, it’s definitely worth checking out. Here is a summary that Crunchyroll has provided:

“Gon, a young boy who lives on Whale Island, dreams of becoming a Hunter like his father, who left when Gon was still young.”

Eighting has an impressive portfolio of fighting games under their belt, including DNF Duel, the Naruto series, and the Marvel vs. Capcom games. It even lent a hand to Pikmin 4, which is quite impressive! If there are any noteworthy updates regarding the Hunter x Hunter games in the West, we will be sure to keep you informed.