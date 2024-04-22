Sonic X Shadow Generations Receives Rating in South Korea

The highly anticipated release of Sonic X: Shadow Generations has finally been rated, adding to the excitement of the “Year of Shadow.”.

According to Eurogamer, South Korea recently published a rating for the title. It provides limited information, only stating that it falls under the category of “action” games and is appropriate for users of all ages. At least there’s some assurance that the remaster is still on schedule for its Q3 2024 release.

Sonic X Shadow Generations was announced in February and offers a “complete remaster” of Sonic Generations. This includes remastered versions of beloved 2D and 3D stages, enhanced visuals, and additional bonus content.