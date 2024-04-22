The Witcher’s Netflix Series Reveals “Fifth And Final Season”

In a recent announcement on Netflix’s news website Tudum, it was confirmed that Season 5 of The Witcher will be the “final” season. This news comes as production for Season 4, featuring Liam Hemsworth, is underway.

The upcoming seasons will be filmed consecutively and will bring to life the three remaining books by Andrzej Sapkowski: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake. In a surprising turn of events, Hemsworth has been chosen to take over the role of Geralt, following Cavill’s departure in 2022. Laurence Fishburne, known for his roles in John Wick and The Matrix, is set to join the cast as well.

It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 18, 2024

The Witcher Netflix series draws inspiration from the books while also incorporating elements from CD Projekt Red’s acclaimed video games. The immense popularity of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has helped introduce the franchise to a global audience. CDPR went so far as to include free Netflix-themed DLC in the third game, which was released on the Switch last July.