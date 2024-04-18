Anniversary Edition Slightly Delayed, Yet Promises 40 Fresh Levels

Braid: Anniversary Edition has experienced a slight delay, but fans can take solace in the fact that the highly anticipated package will include a generous addition of 40 extra levels. Developer Jonathon Blow has announced that the eagerly awaited enhanced re-release will now arrive on May 15 for both PS5 and PS4.

Presented as “Braid, Anniversary Edition” (SEO’s worst nightmare, courtesy of Blow), the announcement came in the form of a press release, providing a breakdown of the extra levels that will be featured. The game features a total of 14 index levels (15 in the mobile version) that allow players to easily navigate through the extensive 15+ hours of developer commentary. Additionally, there are 13 brand-new full puzzle levels and 12 alternative design levels with explanatory commentary. These puzzle levels consist of 16 puzzle pieces that players can combine to create a new frame.

Are you eagerly anticipating your return to the enchanting world of Braid, or are you eagerly anticipating your first dive into its captivating gameplay? Experience the power to control time and space in the comments section below.